Minimum wage bill splits Iowa workers, business owners

Frustrated Iowa residents and supportive business owners packed a legislative hearing Monday to discuss a bill that would revoke wage increases for low-income workers.
The House Local Government Committee heard feedback on the legislation, which would freeze the minimum wage at $7.25 an hour and roll back wages that already surpass the state standard.
Minimum wage raises have been implemented in Johnson, Linn and Wapello counties, with additional increases planned. In Polk, the county with the state's largest population, a phased-in raise is scheduled to start in April.
Polk County Supervisor Tom Hockensmith told lawmakers the increase stemmed from low-wage workers facing food insecurity, noting the county consulted business owners before making the decision.
"It wasn't just done willy-nilly," he said. "We had a process we worked through and engaged the community."
Iowa's proposed reversal of three enacted pay raises would be unusual, said Tsedeye Gebreselassie, a senior staff attorney with the National Employment Law Project. The only other statehouse to consider such a measure, Kentucky, retroactively decreased Louisville and Lexington minimum wages in 2015. The decision was upheld by the Kentucky Supreme Court.
John Stineman, executive director for the Iowa Chamber Alliance, a business lobbying group, said companies need wage consistency. Mike Holms of Jethro's barbecue restaurant agreed, telling lawmakers the business avoided expansion in Johnson County because of their wage increase.
"We're always willing to have a conversation concerning wage issues," Holms said. "We would just ask that this happens at one table to ensure every Iowan has the same securities."
Opponents say the bill perpetuates poverty for Iowa's poorest workers and undermines local government ability to respond to community needs. Josh Myatt, an Iowa State University student, spoke about growing up in a low-wage family and criticized Republicans who support the bill.
"How is taking the ability of raising the minimum wage to a living wage from counties and cities supporting small government?" he asked the GOP-majority committee. "Republicans also claim to support Iowans. I'm just trying to figure out which Iowans they are supporting."
The legislation would also modify the Iowa Civil Rights Act, preventing local governments from adding protected classes beyond what state law already covers. Existing law protects people from discrimination based on such factors as age, race, gender, disability and sexual orientation.
The bill was introduced by Johnston Republican Rep. Jake Highfill. The panel already has approved the proposal, which is set for a House floor vote.
Comments