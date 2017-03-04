Business

North Dakota woman pleads guilty in coffee mug beating

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

A North Dakota woman accused of beating a man with a coffee mug has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

Vanessa Taylor pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon. In exchange for the plea, the government has agreed to drop of a charge of assault with intent to commit murder.

Authorities say the incident happened in March on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

Taylor faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled June 1 in Bismarck.

