US jobless claims drop to lowest level since 1973

1:53 How to interview at a job fair Pause

1:42 Central Coast Cyber Forensic Lab offers a new crime-fighting tool in a digital world

1:11 Latest aerial view of Lake Oroville spillway repair area

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

6:51 Trump touts 'America first' message at CPAC

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband

5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it

1:33 How to grill ribs: Tips from The Rib Line's kitchen

3:43 Watch killer whales feast on a shark off the Central Coast