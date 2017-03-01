Business

March 1, 2017

Hershey restructuring could cut 15 percent of workforce

The Associated Press
HERSHEY, Pa.

Hershey Co. could cut 15 percent of its global hourly workforce, primarily outside the United States.

The Pennsylvania-based company says chief executive Michele Buck will have more to say on the plan when she briefs analysts in New York on Wednesday.

In a statement on Tuesday, the marketer of Hershey chocolate bars and other candies said the layoffs are part of a program designed to improve the operating profit margin through a streamlined operating model and reduced administrative expenses.

Hershey operates eight factories outside the U.S.

