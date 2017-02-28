S. Lombardi & Associates wins 19 awards for county fair ads

Marketing, advertising and public relations agency S. Lombardi & Associates has won 19 awards from the Western Fairs Association for its work promoting multiple California county fairs, according to a news release.
The San Luis Obispo firm’s awards include first place for TV advertisements for the Salinas Valley Fair and Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival, digital advertisement campaigns and logo design for the Santa Barbara County Fair and magazine advertisements for the Salinas Valley Fair. The agency also received awards for excellence in radio and newspaper advertisements for the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival and the Santa Barbara County Fair.
In partnership with Bay Area-based agency Stagnaro Strategic Marketing, SLA also won awards for promotional work for the San Benito, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz county fairs.
The contest included entries from county fairs and festivals across the western U.S. and Canada.
Submit news and notes items for Biz Buzz. Email: bizbuzz@thetribunenews.com; on Twitter @SLOBizBuzz; phone: 805-781-7902; fax: 805-781-7905; mail: Biz Buzz, The Tribune, P.O. Box 112, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406-0112.
Comments