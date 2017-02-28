SLO County’s BarrelHouse Brewing to open taproom in Visalia

BarrelHouse Brewing Co., which got its start in Paso Robles in 2013, plans to open a taproom in Visalia.
The Visalia spot will be BarrelHouse’s third location, with a brewhouse and beer garden in Paso Robles and a “speakeasy” taproom in San Luis Obispo already making the venture a well-established brewery in San Luis Obispo County.
Co-owner Jason Carvalho said Visalia seemed like the next logical choice, and hometown connections are paving the way for the taproom there. Carvalho and co-owner Kevin Nickell grew up in Lemoore.
“We have tons of family and friends there still, and we go back there often,” he says of the Central Valley. “We grew up going to Visalia, cruising Mooney Boulevard.”
The pair continue to run Carvalho Construction in Hanford in addition to the brewery.
The taproom — at 521 E. Main St. in Visalia’s new brewery district on the edge of downtown — is scheduled to open in late spring or early summer. It will have 20 beers on tap, including BarrelHouse’s popular Sunny Daze citrus blonde ale and its mango IPA. A cicerone (a certified beer expert similar to a sommelier) who has worked in the Paso Robles brewery will oversee the Visalia location.
The taproom will have 6,000 square feet of indoor space with pinball, Skee-Ball and shuffleboard games. An additional 6,000 square feet of outdoor space will make up the beer garden with room for live music.
It won’t serve food, but it will have space for a food truck to pull up, and customers are welcome to bring in their own food.
Dogs and kids will be welcome, just as they are at the Paso Robles location.
“We’re not like a bar,” Carvalho says. “We don’t stay open late; we’re more about family and community.”
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
