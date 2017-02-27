South Korean prosecutors to indict Samsung's de facto chief

1:25 Buying a home in San Luis Obispo: 'It's not feasible' Pause

7:21 Highlights from the 29th annual Phyllis’ Musical Revue and Fashion Show

1:06 Watch as water is released from Nacimiento Lake's main spillway

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

1:00 Cambria bakery heavily damaged by vehicle that crashed into building

1:04 Hiking Hang Glider Hill in Cayucos

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery