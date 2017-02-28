Russia, China UN resolution on Syria sanctions

7:21 Highlights from the 29th annual Phyllis’ Musical Revue and Fashion Show Pause

2:31 Top 20 Under 40: Former Raytheon CEO shares tips for good leaders

1:53 How to interview at a job fair

1:06 Watch as water races down Nacimiento Lake's main spillway

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

3:07 See a full and flowing Lake Nacimiento as it nears capacity after recent storms

1:04 Hiking Hang Glider Hill in Cayucos