Nursing rooms first among Nevada bills to enshrine Obamacare

Nevada lawmakers considered Monday whether to ensure employers provide nursing mothers with a private space to pump milk at work — whether or not Republicans in Congress and the White House move forward with a plan to replace the Affordable Care Act.
Workplace breastfeeding accommodation is the first of a series of Democratic proposals aimed at copying parts of former President Barack Obama's signature health law into state law.
The federal law already requires all employers with a staff of 50 or more people to provide a private place and "reasonable break time," with or without compensation, for workers to extract breast milk.
Some employers have pointed nursing women to closets to comply with the federal law, Assemblywoman Ellen Spiegel, D-Henderson, told members of the Assembly Health and Human Services Committee.
For that reason, she argued Nevada should enact the rule with an additional requirement that the space designated for lactation be clean. Pumping or breastfeeding is essentially preparing food, which comes with health standards, Spiegel said.
"If they're in there with a pail — a bucket of dirty water, and in a room that's filled with other dirty chemicals, I certainly wouldn't want that for a child and I wouldn't want that for a mom," Spiegel said.
Healthcare providers and government officials have long promoted breastfeeding for the health of both infants and mothers. But working women — the majority of new mothers in America — are less likely to breastfeed after returning to work because of a lack of time, employer approval, accommodations and milk supply, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Meghan Trahan, who works at an emergency room in southern Nevada, told lawmakers at the Monday hearing that she was both outraged and discouraged when her supervisor told her to use a restroom or janitorial shower whenever she needed to pump milk.
"I told her I didn't think that was an appropriate place for me to express milk, just like I didn't feel like it was an appropriate place for her to eat lunch," Trahan said.
Trahan falls into a group of workers exempt from the Obama-era nursing law, including hospital workers, teachers, school administrators, truck drivers, farmworkers, fishers, babysitters, seasonal workers, movie theater employees and some in the media.
Opponents to Assembly Bill 113 and school representatives said nursing breaks could be costly. They were concerned "clean" may be too strictly defined and impossible for some employers without expendable space to provide.
Randi Thompson, director of Nevada's chapter of National Federation of Independent Business, requested the requirement specifically apply only to businesses with 50 or more full-time employees.
State lawmakers in Washington and Hawaii are attempting to enshrine parts of the Affordable Care Act on the state level as Republicans inch toward a plan to eliminate or replace portions of it.
State lawmakers in Washington and Hawaii are considering legislation to ban insurers from denying coverage based on pre-existing conditions. Hawaii lawmakers are also considering enacting other provisions of the ACA, including banning insurers from instituting lifetime coverage maximums or dropping certain benefits, including pregnancy care.
Other bills in Nevada seek to mandate health insurance companies cover contraception as well as screenings for cancer and autism — both provisions of the federal law.
