Aquarium of Niagara to expand Humboldt penguin exhibit

The Niagara Falls aquarium is expanding its facilities to protect and breed a threatened penguin species.
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced this week that work has begun on a $3.3 million project to create a new penguin exhibit at the Aquarium of Niagara.
The exhibit and gallery will include a rock beach modeled after the Peruvian coast and an interactive classroom for visitors.
The expansion will allow the aquarium to seek accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to expand the penguin colony and restart a breeding program.
Only 20 facilities in the United States and Canada house the Humboldt penguin species. The new exhibit will feature more than 20 of the birds.
