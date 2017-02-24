GOP proposal aims to end insurance mandate in 'Obamacare'

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes Pause

0:45 Crews remove downed trees at Morro Bay State Park after storms

6:51 Trump touts 'America first' message at CPAC

0:37 California Assembly Republicans try to take on majority Democrats

2:09 Trump and team descend on CPAC

6:51 Trump touts 'America first' message at CPAC

0:59 Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the "opposition party" at CPAC

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing