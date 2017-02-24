Latest: Church went into lockdown after Kansas bar shooting

The Latest on a deadly shooting at a Kansas bar that some witnesses said was racially motivated (all times local):
9:40 p.m.
About 60 children were playing at a church across the street from a suburban Kansas City bar when a shooting happened at the tavern earlier this week.
Jeramie Albin, a volunteer for the youth program at First Baptist Church in Olathe, Kansas, said Friday that he didn't think much about a noise that sounded like "somebody dropped a bunch of books." Then he learned about the shooting at Austins Bar and Grill.
The church immediately went into lockdown after the shooting Wednesday. Volunteers herded children into the church basement, careful not to scare them, while police officers arrived on the scene.
For the next 20 minutes, volunteers led songs to distract the children from police lights outside and helicopters overhead.
Church staff members say Austins is a family-oriented business where church members often go with their children to eat.
___
9:15 p.m.
Residents of a Kansas City suburb gathered at a church to honor a man who died in a shooting earlier this week at a bar across the street.
About 400 people sang, prayed and lit candles Friday night at First Baptist Church in Olathe, Kansas, to honor Srinivas Kuchibhotla. He was killed and two other men were wounded Wednesday at Austins Bar and Grill.
Those in attendance described the community as "tight-knit" and one that embraces diversity. Witnesses said the suspect yelled "get out of my country" and opened fire. Kuchibhotla was Indian and so is one of the wounded men.
Mayor Michael Copeland encouraged people to come together and said, "One evil act does not divide a united community."
The church offered counseling services and created a "hope banner" to use at a march scheduled for Sunday.
___
5:15 p.m.
A trauma surgeon says a Missouri man who is recovering from injuries he suffered in a shooting in a suburban Kansas City bar is doing "fairly well" and "hopefully will not be in the hospital too much longer."
Ian Grillot was one of two men injured in a shooting at Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe, Kansas. Another man died in the shooting.
Dr. Ashley Bennett said Friday in a video provided by the University of Kansas Health System that a bullet went through the hand of Ian Grillot (GRILL'it) and lodged in his chest. Bennett says the hand injury is more difficult to treat than the shot in the chest, but Grillot should eventually recover from both injuries.
Witnesses say Grillot tried to stop the accused gunman, Adam Purinton, after the shooting. Purinton is jailed on murder and attempted murder charges.
___
4:25 p.m.
Three GoFundMe sites started for one man who was killed and two others who were injured at a suburban Kansas City bar have raised a total of more than $670,000.
The sites were set up to help pay expenses for Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who died in the shooting Wednesday at Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe. His friend, Alok Madasani, was wounded. Another man, Ian Grillot, was shot when he tried to stop the gunman.
As of Friday afternoon, the site for Kuchibhotla, whose funeral will be in India, had more than $410,000. A second combined campaign for Kuchibhotla and Madasani had close to $61,000 and a third site for Grillot was up to more than $200,000.
Adam Purinton is jailed on murder and attempted murder charges. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.
___
2:20 p.m.
The wife of a man who was killed in a shooting at a suburban Kansas City bar said she wonders what the U.S. will do to stop hate crimes against minorities.
Sunayana Dumala spoke at a news conference Friday organized by Garmin, where her husband, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, worked before he was shot to death Wednesday in an attack at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe that witnesses could have been racially motivated.
Adam Puriton, of Olathe, is charged with premeditated first-degree murder and two counts of attempted premeditated first degree murder in the attack, which also left two men injured. He has not been charged with a hate crime.
Dumala says she was concerned about shootings in the U.S. and wondered if they should stay in the country, but her husband said "good things happen in America."
She also said reports of bias in the country make minorities afraid of being in the country. She says she wants an answer to one question — "Do we belong here?"
___
1:20 p.m.
Phone logs from the Henry County, Missouri, 911 center detail the phone call that led to the arrest of a man charged with fatally shooting a man and wounding two other people in a suburban Kansas City bar.
The logs indicate a bartender at an Applebee's in Clinton, Missouri, called the 911 center at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday and said a man in the bar told her he had "done something bad" and was on the run from police for shooting two people in Olathe, Kansas.
Adam Puriton was arrested shortly after the bartender placed the call. He is charged with premeditated first-degree murder and two counts of attempted premeditated first-degree murder in the attack Wednesday night at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas. He was extradited back to Kansas on Friday.
___
1:15 p.m.
A man charged with killing an Indian man and wounding two other people at a suburban Kansas City bar has been extradited from Missouri to Kansas.
A Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office spokesman says 51-year-old Adam Purinton, of Olathe, Kansas, was moved Friday. Bond is set at $2 million.
Purinton is charged with premeditated first-degree murder and two counts of attempted premeditated first degree murder in the attack Wednesday night at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe. Some witnesses said the shooting was racially motivated.
Purinton was arrested hours later at a bar in Clinton, Missouri, and waived extradition.
His first appearance is scheduled for Monday. An attorney hasn't been formally assigned because Purinton hasn't yet appeared in court in the county.
____
12:30 p.m.
A church near a suburban Kansas City bar that was the scene of a deadly shooting is planning a vigil.
KCTV-TV (http://bit.ly/2lgJ9IS ) reports that the First Baptist Church of Olathe is opening its doors Friday night for employees of Austins Bar and Grill and the community.
The church was filled with around 80 children and some parents when shots rang out Wednesday night across the street. Some witnesses said the attack that killed an Indian man and wounded two others was racially motivated.
The church went on lockdown before the manhunt ended hours later in Clinton, Missouri, with the arrest of 51-year-old Adam Purinton. He's charged with murder and attempted murder.
Pastor Susan Peach says what happened is "a horrible thing" and "beyond what people can process on their own."
___
11:40 a.m.
A man who was shot in the chest in a Kansas bar shooting that left an Indian man dead is recovering.
A University of Kansas Hospital spokeswoman says 24-year-old Ian Grillot, of Grandview, Missouri, is in fair condition. Grillot told the spokeswoman he still feels very sore after being shot Wednesday while trying to intervene in the attack in Olathe, Kansas. Some witnesses have said the attack was racially motivated.
Grillot said in a recorded interview Thursday that the bullet went through his right hand and into his chest, just missing a major artery but fracturing a vertebra in his neck.
Another man hurt in the shooting has been released from the hospital.
Fifty-one-year-old Adam Purinton was arrested hours later in Clinton, Missouri. He's charged with murder and attempted murder.
___
10:25 a.m.
A man suspected of killing an Indian man and wounding two other people at a suburban Kansas City bar served in the Navy.
A Navy official could provide no other details about 51-year-old Adam Purinton's service because the records are old. The official was not authorized to discuss the issue publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Purinton is charged with premeditated first-degree murder and two counts of attempted premeditated first degree murder in the attack Wednesday night at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas, that some witnesses said was racially motivated.
Kansas voter records show Purinton is registered at an Olathe, Kansas, address within blocks of a manufacturing plant operated by GPS-maker Garmin. LinkedIn accounts say the two Indian men who were shot worked at Garmin.
___
Lolita Baldor in Washington, D.C., contributed to this item.
___
9:10 a.m.
A man suspected of killing an Indian man and wounding two other people at a suburban Kansas City bar is awaiting extradition.
Fifty-one-year-old Adam Purinton is charged with premeditated first-degree murder and two counts of attempted premeditated first degree murder in an attack Wednesday night at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas, that some witnesses said was racially motivated.
He was arrested hours after the shooting at a bar in Clinton, Missouri, and he has waived his right to fight extradition. Bond is set at $2 million.
Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Deputy Rick Howell said authorities aren't releasing details about when Purinton will be picked up for security purposes.
An attorney hasn't been formally assigned because Purinton hasn't yet appeared in court.
____
7:20 a.m.
An Indian man who survived a suburban Kansas City bar shooting that killed his friend and wounded a man who tried to intervene has been released from the hospital.
The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2kQvSu4 ) reports that 32-year-old Alok Madasani was released Thursday from the University of Kansas Hospital. The Star says 24-year-old Ian Grillot is improving. The hospital hasn't provided an update on his condition Friday morning.
The shooting Wednesday night at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas, killed 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla. Witnesses said the shooting was racially motivated.
Grillot said in a videotaped interview released by the hospital that he "prayed all night for both of them" but that "unfortunately only one of my prayers were heard."
Fifty-one-year-old Adam Purinton is charged with murder and attempted murder in the shooting.
____
6:40 a.m.
The owner of a suburban Kansas City bar where an Indian man was fatally shot and two other men were wounded says it will do anything it can to support the victims.
Owner Brandon Blum wrote on the website for Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe, Kansas, that the staff's "thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims" of the Wednesday night shooting that some witnesses described as racially motivated.
Fifty-one-year-old Adam Purinton was arrested hours later, 70 miles away in Clinton, Missouri, and has been charged with murder and attempted murder. The FBI is helping police investigate.
The bar's website said the restaurant is "sorry that this happened on our premises" and that it will be "working diligently, doing anything we can to support and help the parties that were involved." The bar plans to reopen Saturday.
___
3:45 a.m.
A man accused of shooting two Indians in a crowded suburban Kansas City bar, killing one man and injuring two others in an attack that some witnesses said was racially motivated, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.
Authorities repeatedly declined at a Thursday news conference to say whether the shooting was a hate crime although local police said they were working with the FBI to investigate the case.
A bartender at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas, said Adam Purinton used "racial slurs" before he started shooting Wednesday night as patrons were watching the University of Kansas-TCU basketball game on television.
Police say 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla died at an area hospital. They say 32-year-ol Alok Madasani and 24-year-old Ian Grillot were hospitalized and are in stable condition.
