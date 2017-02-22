Two job fairs planned to help young adults find work in SLO County

Two job fairs will be held next month for those aged 16 to 24 in industries such as hospitality, healthcare, education, financial services, retail and parks and recreation. The fairs are being hosted by Eckerd Workforce Development 4 Young Adults.
The first job fair will take place March 14 at the Paso Robles Inn Ballroom, 1103 Spring St., Paso Robles; the second will be held March 22 at the South County Regional Center, 800 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande. Both will be held from 4 to 6 p.m.
Career coaches will be on site to give interview tips and offer assistance.
Employers at the job fairs will include:
▪ Atascadero Grocery Outlet
▪ San Luis Obispo County Office of Education
▪ Department of State Hospitals
▪ Rabobank
▪ El Camino Homeless Organization
▪ Firestone Walker Brewing Co.
▪ Allegretto Vineyard Resort by Ayres
Employers looking to register for the job fairs should contact Suzy Elwell at selwell@eckerd.org.
