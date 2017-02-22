Business

February 22, 2017 3:10 PM

Two job fairs planned to help young adults find work in SLO County

By Robert Shutt

rshutt@thetribunenews.com

Two job fairs will be held next month for those aged 16 to 24 in industries such as hospitality, healthcare, education, financial services, retail and parks and recreation. The fairs are being hosted by Eckerd Workforce Development 4 Young Adults.

The first job fair will take place March 14 at the Paso Robles Inn Ballroom, 1103 Spring St., Paso Robles; the second will be held March 22 at the South County Regional Center, 800 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande. Both will be held from 4 to 6 p.m.

Career coaches will be on site to give interview tips and offer assistance.

Employers at the job fairs will include:

▪  Atascadero Grocery Outlet

▪  Central Coast Party Helpers

▪  U.S. Army

▪  Capital Choice Finance

▪  San Luis Obispo County Office of Education

▪  Department of State Hospitals

▪  Rabobank

▪  Cali Grill

▪  El Camino Homeless Organization

▪  Firestone Walker Brewing Co.

▪  Mobile Oil Changers

▪  Oaks Hotel

▪  Allegretto Vineyard Resort by Ayres

▪  Valley Tile & Stone Inc.

▪  California Parks Co.

▪  PeopleReady

▪  Bed Bath & Beyond

▪  DISH Network

▪  Martin Resorts

▪  Home Instead Senior Care

▪  California Psychcare

▪  Ross Dress for Less

▪  Goodwill Central Coast

Employers looking to register for the job fairs should contact Suzy Elwell at selwell@eckerd.org.

Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

Dozens of companies from around the U.S. — and some international firms — have come to Cal Poly in February 2017 to recruit students in the university’s College of Architecture and Environmental Design, resulting in the largest career fairs the college ha

David Middlecamp The Tribune

Robert Shutt: 805-781-7902, @roshu42

Submit news and notes items for Biz Buzz. Email: bizbuzz@thetribunenews.com; on Twitter @SLOBizBuzz; phone: 805-781-7902; fax: 805-781-7905; mail: Biz Buzz, The Tribune, P.O. Box 112, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406-0112.

Tell us your best business advice

What’s the best piece of business advice you’ve ever received? And how has it helped make you more successful in your business/professional life? Tell us in 100 words or fewer, and send it to bizbuzz@thetribunenews.com. We will publish them in future Biz Buzz columns.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos