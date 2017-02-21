Cal Poly’s architecture, construction job fairs draw hundreds of recruiters

This month, dozens of companies from around the country — and some international firms — have come to Cal Poly to recruit students in the university’s College of Architecture and Environmental Design, resulting in the largest career fairs the college has seen.
Two career fairs hosted by CAED in the past two weeks recruited for more than 300 jobs and 400 internships, according to Raymond Ladd, the college’s special project’s coordinator.
Cal Poly officials see the high demand for recruitment as a sign of a “robust economy.”
On Thursday, 216 representatives from 90 companies attended a career fair to recruit students majoring in architecture, architectural engineering, city and regional planning, and landscape architecture — four of the five degree programs offered in the college.
“This is the largest CAED Career Fair yet, demonstrating the demand in today’s market for our students in the College of Architecture and Environmental Design,” Eileen Buecher, executive director of Cal Poly’s Career Services, said before last week’s event.
“We have reached full capacity and have opened up another room to accommodate the overflow list that represents the top employers in the built environment fields from across the country and around the world,” she said.
That fair drew firms with international offices such as Gensler, a collaborative design firm; global architecture firm HKS; and Perkins Eastman, a planning, design and consulting firm; plus American companies such as A-C Electric Company, Janet Moyer Landscaping and Douglas Pancake Architects.
On Tuesday, 177 representatives from 69 companies visited the campus to recruit students in construction management. Those companies included Anning-Johnson Co., Gilbane Building Co., Haskell, Kitchell, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Webcor Builders and more.
“The demand for our CM students is very strong this year, and we expect to have close to 100 percent job placement again, with nearly all of them accepting an offer by graduation,” said Allan Hauck, professor and head of the Construction Management Department.
