Indoor trampoline park coming to Santa Maria

Get ready to jump around.
Rockin’ Jump, a franchised indoor trampoline park, is expected to open Santa Maria in June.
Construction is scheduled to start in April at the Santa Maria Town Center, according to a press release from the company.
The 17,550-square-foot park will include open-jump trampoline areas, x-beam jousting, a vertical rock climbing tower, a dodge ball arena, basketball dunk lanes, jump pits and a soft play structure for young children. The facility will also have three private party rooms for birthdays and corporate events.
There will also be a waiting area with free WiFi for parents and caregivers.
The first Rockin’ Jump opened in Dublin, California in 2011. There are now 36 franchises across the United States.
