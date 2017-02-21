Business

February 21, 2017 4:21 AM

Indoor trampoline park coming to Santa Maria

By Larissa Doust

ldoust@thetribunenews.com

Get ready to jump around.

Rockin’ Jump, a franchised indoor trampoline park, is expected to open Santa Maria in June.

Construction is scheduled to start in April at the Santa Maria Town Center, according to a press release from the company.

The 17,550-square-foot park will include open-jump trampoline areas, x-beam jousting, a vertical rock climbing tower, a dodge ball arena, basketball dunk lanes, jump pits and a soft play structure for young children. The facility will also have three private party rooms for birthdays and corporate events.

There will also be a waiting area with free WiFi for parents and caregivers.

The first Rockin’ Jump opened in Dublin, California in 2011. There are now 36 franchises across the United States.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mayor, residents react to Wal-Mart's decision to not build a store in Atascadero

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos