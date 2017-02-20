Warren Buffett's annual letter will be released on Saturday

Investor Warren Buffett plans to release his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders on Saturday.
Buffett's letter is always well-read because he has a talent for explaining complicated subjects in entertaining ways, and because he has a remarkably successful investing record.
Buffett also uses the letter to recount Berkshire's performance over the past year. He has led the Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate as chairman and CEO for more than five decades.
Berkshire Hathaway owns a mix of companies, including insurance, utilities, railroad, manufacturing and retail firms. Berkshire also holds significant stakes in Coca-Cola, Wells Fargo, American Express, IBM, Apple and other companies.
Buffett's letter will be posted online Saturday at www.berkshirehathaway.com .
Comments