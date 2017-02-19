IMF agrees terms for $5 billion loan to debt-ridden Mongolia

0:55 Wind topples big-rigs on Highway 46 East near Cholame Pause

1:42 Oroville residence react to possible second evacuation with storm approaching

3:40 Watch Darlene Love, who will perform at the Cohan Center, sing with Bruce Springsteen

1:09 Trees crush cars, solar panels at Morro Bay High; students to be evacuated from campus

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:03 Winds batter South County; flooding, and downed trees, power lines block roadways

2:38 How to use the nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices

0:50 Stranded vehicle pulled out of flooded Oceano intersection

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing