Upstate NY Republican confronts jeers at town hall meetings

Republican Rep. Thomas Reed was greeted by scores of boisterous protesters at town hall meetings in western New York.
The crowd at a senior center in North Harmony was so large that Reed's meeting was moved outside on a sunny Saturday morning. Many in the crowd held signs opposing Donald Trump's presidency.
Reed remained cheerful as he fielded questions on Medicare, Social Security, gun rights, abortion and the president's refusal to release his income tax returns. He was jeered when he said Trump's decision on not releasing his tax returns was a private matter.
Attendees at a second town hall in Cherry Creek grilled Reed on Trump's relationship with Russia. TV station WKBW reported (http://bit.ly/2mam7mJ ) that Reed told them, "It's something that we are keeping a close eye on."
