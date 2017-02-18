Bill would require president to disclose financial interests

Members of Congress from Rhode Island and Massachusetts are pushing legislation that would require the president to publicly disclose any personal financial interests that would be at stake before acting on trade matters.
Sen. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, said he wants to make sure that the interests of the country are protected by law and don't take a back seat to the personal financial success of the president.
If the president fails to submit a timely financial report, the trade agreements would be disqualified from expedited consideration.
The House version of the bill is co-sponsored by 31 members, led by Rep. Richard Neal, a Massachusetts Democrat and the ranking member of the House Ways and Means Committee.
The Senate version has over a dozen co-sponsors.
