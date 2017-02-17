Biologists find weird cave life that may be 50,000 years old

1:47 Take a look inside Eberle Winery's underground caves in Paso Robles Pause

4:05 Trump asks black reporter to 'set up the meeting' with Congressional Black Congress

1:03 Winds batter South County; flooding, and downed trees, power lines block roadways

1:09 Trees crush cars, solar panels at Morro Bay High; students to be evacuated from campus

3:40 Watch Darlene Love, who will perform at the Cohan Center, sing with Bruce Springsteen

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:28 Atascadero Creek threatens nearby home