Stock indexes hold near records to cap another strong week

1:24 High-speed rail begins work on Fresno Trench near downtown Pause

0:28 Atascadero Creek threatens nearby home

1:59 Highlights of SLO High girls soccer playoff loss to Valencia

0:22 Paso Robles students demonstrate during ‘Day Without Immigrants’

3:40 Watch Darlene Love, who will perform at the Cohan Center, sing with Bruce Springsteen

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

0:56 It's easy being green in SLO County after recent rainstorms