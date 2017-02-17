Markets Right Now: US stocks edge lower in midday trading

1:47 Take a look inside Eberle Winery's underground caves in Paso Robles Pause

1:59 Highlights of SLO High girls soccer playoff loss to Valencia

3:40 Watch Darlene Love, who will perform at the Cohan Center, sing with Bruce Springsteen

0:28 Atascadero Creek threatens nearby home

0:22 Paso Robles students demonstrate during ‘Day Without Immigrants’

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

0:58 Atascadero Lake spills over for first time in 7 years