Zuckerberg's goal: Remake a world Facebook helped create

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes Pause

1:47 Take a look inside Eberle Winery's underground caves in Paso Robles

0:22 Paso Robles students demonstrate during ‘Day Without Immigrants’

3:40 Watch Darlene Love, who will perform at the Cohan Center, sing with Bruce Springsteen

1:59 Highlights of SLO High girls soccer playoff loss to Valencia

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

0:50 Highlights of SLO High boys soccer playoff win over Dos Pueblos

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

0:29 5 Mission Prep student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent