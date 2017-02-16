Florida man charged in plot to bomb retail stores

2:31 Top 20 Under 40: Former Raytheon CEO shares tips for good leaders Pause

1:47 Take a look inside Eberle Winery's underground caves in Paso Robles

0:22 Paso Robles students demonstrate during ‘Day Without Immigrants’

1:08 Damaged Oroville Dam spillway undergoes more water releases

0:28 Atascadero Creek threatens nearby home

3:40 Watch Darlene Love, who will perform at the Cohan Center, sing with Bruce Springsteen

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

8:10 Why Arroyo Grande will investigate Mayor Jim Hill

0:29 5 Mission Prep student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent