Nevada Democrats unite behind labor, energy, Obamacare bills

Democrats back in control of the Nevada Legislature are launching an effort to reform state labor and energy laws and lock in certain policies in the Affordable Care Act.
Democratic lawmakers announced Thursday a series of goals for the four-month session that got underway last week.
They're introducing legislation that would increase speed up the state's move toward renewable energy, require private employers to offer paid sick leave and ask government contractors to prove they pay men and women equally.
Other Democratic bills would require health insurance companies to cover contraception and certain screenings. Both are provisions of Obamacare.
Republicans aren't biting on those proposals, but most legislation requires only Democrats' simple majority to pass.
Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval could veto mandates for businesses and renewable energy hikes.
