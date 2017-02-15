Wine industry members to gather in Paso Robles for region’s largest trade show

More than 1,000 members of the wine trade are expected at next month’s WiVi Central Coast trade show in Paso Robles, the region’s largest gathering of wine and viticulture vendors.
The March 15 gathering at the Paso Robles Event Center, organized by the industry trade publication Wine Business Monthly, showcases innovations and ideas in winemaking, grape-growing and direct-to-consumer sales, now the bulk of most wineries’ sales.
Pinot noir is this year’s varietal focus, with three Central Coast pinots tasted alongside four others from Sonoma and Burgundy. Winemakers include Calera Wine Co.’s Josh Jensen and Brewer-Clifton’s Greg Brewer.
A dozen wineries including DAOU Vineyards and Winery, Chamisal Vineyards, Halter Ranch Vineyard and Niner Wine Estates will present tastings from various trials such as fermenting whole cluster versus destemmed grapes or using different yeast strains to highlight what they are doing in the vineyard and the cellar to improve wine quality.
More than 200 wine industry suppliers will display their wares and services. The Vineyard Automation Center will highlight cutting-edge vineyard equipment.
The keynote address brings together O’Neill Vintners’ Jeffrey O’Neill, who purchased Paso’s Robert Hall Winery last year, and leading grocery store wine buyer and wine critic Elaine Brown to offer an in-depth look at the Central Coast wine industry.
“The Central Coast is so important to the California wine industry,” said Eric Jorgensen, owner and president of Wine Business Monthly. “By focusing our educational content, tastings and winemaker trials on this region, WBM is working toward its goal to build WiVi as the go-to event for wine professionals from Monterey to Santa Barbara.”
