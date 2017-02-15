Wine industry members to gather in Paso Robles for region’s largest trade show

1:25 Buying a home in San Luis Obispo: 'It's not feasible' Pause

0:15 An explosive way to get a bottle of sparkling wine ready for sale

8:10 Why Arroyo Grande will investigate Mayor Jim Hill

1:28 SUV gets stuck, water rises to its roof in rushing creek at Oceano Dunes

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

1:29 Hiking Boucher Trail at Piedras Blancas

1:38 Flying over Paso Robles in a Ford Tri-Motor airplane

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing