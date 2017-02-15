An interactive history of Wal-Mart and Atascadero: The 11-year saga

After years of controversial debate, Wal-Mart has backed out of building a store in Atascadero.
Wal-Mart announced Feb. 10, 2017, that it has canceled plans to construct about 123,000 square feet of building space and a 6,500-square-foot garden center at the southeast corner of the intersection at El Camino Real and Del Rio Road — a surprise move that unravels a decade of planning and debate and kills a major source of expected tax revenue for the city.
Here’s a look at the on-again, off-again project that faced protests and litigation for about 11 years, until Wal-Mart itself canceled its plans, citing a changing market and the increased demand for online shopping.
