Paso Robles wine alliance unveils user-friendly website

Pasowine.com has a new look and updated features to make it easier to plan your next wine country adventure.
The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance debuted the revamped website last week, with large photos, streamlined navigation and a responsive design that adapts to desktop, tablet and mobile screens.
Want to find a pet-friendly winery with lawn games and organic wines? A search function allows users to find what they’re looking for by filtering 21 various options covering amenities such as picnic facilities, tours, electric vehicle charging stations and RV parking.
An interactive map features wineries with information about their hours, tasting fees, average bottle prices, varietals and more as well as lodging, transportation, restaurants and other draws including breweries, distilleries and zip lining adventures.
An event planning section allows users to search for vendors to turn their ideas into reality, and a revived Paso Uncorked blog will offer weekly insights into the area’s districts and events.
“The site, while more pleasing to the eye, is also more user-friendly with quicker navigation to the content you want,” alliance Executive Director Jennifer Porter wrote in an introduction to the site, calling it “a website fitting of the Paso Wine Country experience.”
Sally Buffalo writes about wine, beer and spirits. Reach her at sallybuffalo@gmail.com or on Twitter@sallybuffalo.
