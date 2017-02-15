Bismarck mall reopens after broken water line floods mall

Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck is coming back to life after a broken water line flooded a large portion of the shopping mall last week.
New carpet has been installed where inch-deep water covered the floor of the north half of the mall a week ago.
Mall spokeswoman Sarah Kotelnicki says a scope was sent into the pipes and discovered the source of the leak about nine feet underground, beneath a Hallmark store.
Kotelnicki says inspectors told the mall the leak could have been caused by weather, age or a number of factors.
The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2ljgwOr ) reports the Hallmark store has reopened in a temporary location in the mall. Store manager Sue Roe says Hallmark reopened Sunday, along with most of the rest of the mall.
Comments