Agtech leader Hortau opens new SLO headquarters to accommodate growth

Hortau, a local leader in irrigation management systems and services, moved its corporate headquarters into a new 7,215-square-foot building in San Luis Obispo late last year to accommodate growth. It plans to celebrate its 15th anniversary in May with a grand opening celebration.
Hortau was recently named to Thrive’s top 50 leading agtech companies’ list, honoring firms that exemplify the best in agriculture-focused innovation.
The privately held company, located at 624 Clarion Court, has grown its staff by 60 percent to 80 employees from 50 during the past year.
It declined to disclose its investment in the headquarters or its financial results, but said it is growing both revenues and profits at a rate of 50 percent a year.
“The new building will expand our administration, manufacturing and inventory to get our systems into growers’ fields quicker and provide the best service in the industry,” said Brian Milne, Hortau’s marketing director. “We also use the added space to hold regular trainings with our growers to get them familiar with the system.”
The irrigation company works with agriculture equipment manufacturers to make their digital components accessible via smartphone and/or tablet, which enables farmers to access data remotely at any time.
Hortau plans to continue its expansion in the coming years and will showcase the latest generation of its irrigation platform at the World Ag Expo in Tulare this month.
Some of the patents owned by the company include irrigation solutions that help farmers detect plant stress, ensure optimal growth and reduce water and energy usage.
Founded in Quebec in 2002 by Jean Caron and Jocelyn Boudreau, Hortau does business all over the U.S. and Canada.
