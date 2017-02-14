Markets Right Now: US stocks back away from record highs

6:35 Video shown at SLO Chamber of Commerce dinner draws allegations of sexism Pause

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

1:53 Arty McGoo demonstrates how to decorate a Valentine's Day cookie

1:29 Hiking Boucher Trail at Piedras Blancas

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

0:28 Atascadero Creek threatens nearby home

1:08 Damaged Oroville Dam spillway undergoes more water releases