Business

February 14, 2017 4:23 AM

Aetna, Humana call off $34 billion deal

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

Aetna and Humana are calling off a $34 billion deal to combine the two major health insurers after a federal judge, citing antitrust concerns, shot down the deal.

Humana is entitled to a $1 billion breakup fee after the mutual decision to call off the tie-up, first announced in the summer of 2015.

It was the second major deal shot down in federal courts in as many months.

Another federal judge rejected Blue Cross-Blue Shield carrier Anthem's bid to buy Cigna. Anthem is appealing that decision.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mayor, residents react to Wal-Mart's decision to not build a store in Atascadero

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos