Global stocks continue to rise, US indexes hit records again

1:24 High-speed rail begins work on Fresno Trench near downtown Pause

0:37 Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

0:59 Mine Ikeda remembers a gesture of comfort the day after Pearl Harbor

1:08 Damaged Oroville Dam spillway undergoes more water releases

0:07 Streams of cars seen fleeing Oroville area

2:15 Watch the preparation before using helicopters to drop bags of rock into hole at Oroville Dam

2:33 Cheers and jeers: Pro wrestling match at The Graduate is a slamming good time

0:58 Watch: Drone flies over auxiliary spillway at Lake Oroville

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations