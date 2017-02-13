Key business lobby warns UK not to play favorites in Brexit

A key business lobby is warning the British government not to play favorites among industries when it negotiates the country's exit from the European Union.
The Confederation of British Industries said in a report released Monday that ignoring any sector would hurt the entire economy.
The confederation also says Britain and the EU must reach some sort of agreement by the end of the legally mandated two-year negotiation period to avoid significant economic disruption.
The report reflects increasing anxiety among some businesses that the government hasn't been open enough about its Brexit goals.
The Times of London reported last week that a leaked report shows the government has divided British industries into high, medium and low priority in the Brexit negotiations — giving some sectors priority at the expense of others.
