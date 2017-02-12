Can estates include digital property? Lawmakers weigh in

In estate planning, people take stock of their possessions: houses, money, heirlooms. But what about their email accounts, social media pages and family pictures on their smartphones?
Bills are pending in more than a dozen states, including Alaska, aimed at modernizing that area of law, using legislation proposed by the national Uniform Law Commission.
Ben Orzeske is chief counsel with the commission, a nonpartisan organization that works on uniformity of state laws.
He says work on the digital bill began after people started having trouble accessing online bills and bank statements for those whose affairs they were managing.
He says technology firms preferred a federal resolution initially and fought the effort but have since supported a uniform law across the states. So far, more than 20 states have enacted laws.
