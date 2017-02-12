IMF head: Trump good for US economy for now as trouble looms

1:44 Local rock climbers take on Cabrillo Peak Pause

0:28 Atascadero Creek threatens nearby home

0:55 Competing demonstrations held in front of San Luis Obispo Planned Parenthood

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

1:08 Damaged Oroville Dam spillway undergoes more water releases

1:23 Crews install steel mesh along Hwy. 41 to prevent future rockslides

1:28 What's going on at the Price Canyon oil field?

0:44 See Santa Margarita Lake at 70 percent capacity after the storms

1:28 Why this hiker is fighting the relocation of Ontario Ridge Trail near Avila Beach