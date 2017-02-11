The Latest: Crews working to reopen highway closed by slide

11:25 a.m.
Crews are working to clear debris from a mudslide that closed a four-mile stretch of U.S. 189 in both directions in Provo Canyon and repair the highway northeast of Provo so it can be reopened.
The Utah Department of Transportation says the slide near Canyon Meadows came from high off the mountain, covering all lanes and damaging guardrail.
No injuries have been reported in connection with the slide, which occurred early Saturday morning.
8:15 a.m.
An overnight mudslide has closed a four-mile stretch of U.S. 189 in both directions in Provo Canyon northeast of Provo.
The state Department of Transportation says it doesn't know when the slide will be cleared and is advising drivers to use alternate routes.
