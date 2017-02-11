The Latest: Crews working to reopen highway closed by slide

0:54 Dan Baum's advice for Top 20 Under 40 winners Pause

3:57 Aerial view of CHP helicopter, crews rescuing stranded Montaña de Oro hiker

1:08 Damaged Oroville Dam spillway undergoes more water releases

0:58 Atascadero Lake spills over for first time in 7 years

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

1:30 Cuesta College teacher, students assemble mountain lion skeleton

0:34 Take a virtual hike along Rocky Canyon Trail

1:23 Crews install steel mesh along Hwy. 41 to prevent future rockslides

0:49 As wet weather hits Arroyo Grande, residents (and roosters) brave the rain