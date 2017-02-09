Still Waters vintner named Paso Robles Wine Industry Person of Year

Still Waters Vineyards vintner Paul Hoover was named 2016 Paso Robles Wine Industry Person of the Year for his efforts promoting sustainable farming and Paso wine country as a whole.
The award, given by the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, honors outstanding contributions toward the success of the Paso Robles wine industry. Hoover exemplifies the spirit of the Paso wine region through his passion for sustainability, high-quality fruit and award-winning wines, the organization said.
“Whether it be in a leadership position on our board, with journalists in a seminar setting or speaking to visitors at a Paso Robles Wine Country event, Paul is a dedicated and enthusiastic ambassador who leaves a lasting positive impression with everyone he meets,” said Jennifer Porter, executive director of the alliance.
After graduating from Cal Poly and working in corporate hospitality and insurance, Hoover and his wife, Patricia, started Still Waters in 2003 with a mission to “stay small, have fun and focus on quality with a goal of sustainability,” according to a news release.
His whole-farm approach to wine is a model of sustainability, the release states, covering soil fertility, cover crops, wildlife, native plants, air quality, water quality and conservation and pest management on the 60-acre vineyard.
He served six years on the wine alliance board of directors and was chairperson from 2007 to 2013. He sits on SLO County’s Agricultural Preserve Review Committee as well as the board of the Cal Poly Corporation.
Hoover will be recognized at the wine alliance’s annual gala Friday. Eberle Winery’s Gary Eberle, who won the award in 1997, will present the honor.
SLO Wine debuts new tasting day pass
Wineries in Edna Valley, Arroyo Grande and Avila Beach are offering a new sip-and-save program through the end of next month.
The Sip in SLO pass, which will return in November and December, offers a day of tastings at four participating wineries for $40. The pass saves consumers about $20 in tasting fees.
Sixteen wineries are participating in the promotion, coordinated by the SLO Wine Country Association, with some offering additional discounts for passholders.
To purchase a pass or see participating wineries, go to www.slowine.com.
Sally Buffalo writes about wine, beer and spirits. Reach her at sallybuffalo@gmail.com or on Twitter @sallybuffalo.
Submit news and notes items for Biz Buzz. Email: bizbuzz@thetribunenews.com; on Twitter @SLOBizBuzz; phone: 805-781-7902; fax: 805-781-7905; mail: Biz Buzz, The Tribune, P.O. Box 112, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406-0112.
