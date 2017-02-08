Chinese tire importer buys former GM plant in Indiana

A company that imports tires from China has purchased a former General Motors plant in Indiana as a site to service its business customers.
Anderson economic development director Greg Winkler says Houston-based Sutong China Tire Resources is in the process of upgrading the 330,000-square foot building.
Resource Commercial Real Estate says the company plans to have 20-40 workers at the site, where it will service the utility and RV trailer industry, large retail chain stores and independent tire retailers and wholesalers. The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin reports (http://bit.ly/2kKl2VO ) no financial details were released.
S&S Steel bought the former GM plant in 2010 for an expansion, but the company filed for bankruptcy protection in 2015 and put the site up for sale.
