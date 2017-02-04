US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide

1:01 Parker Jones's steal, free throws save the day for Mission Prep in win over SLO High Pause

1:03 Why Hearst Ranch is unlike any other working ranch

1:57 Education Secretary nominee DeVos: I will be an advocate for all great schools

7:24 Senate votes to advance DeVos nomination

1:53 Salud Carbajal talks about his priorities in Congress

2:20 Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode

1:58 After fire, SLO-Botics team uses French Hospital space to regroup for competition

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation