Top 20 Under 40: Former Raytheon CEO shares tips for good leaders

Kibo, which includes what once was San Luis Obispo-based tech company Shopatron, announced it was laying off local workers in mid-December 2016 as it moves its operations to its Dallas office. Here's a look back at Shopatron's role in the rise of tech companies in San Luis Obispo.
When dead and rotting trees are cleared from Cambria’s ailing Monterey pine forest, most end up chipped, chopped for firewood or even chucked in a landfill. But a small portion are finding a second life as rustic cabins, benches, tables and other wood products milled and handcrafted at Pacific Coast Lumber.
Gary Eberle of Eberle Winery in Paso Robles hopes to continue improving his winery after a difficult couple of years in which he lost then regained control of his business. Now, he's considering adding 16,000 square feet to his at-capacity underground caves and building a member lounge. “As long as I can come to this winery, I’ll be here," he said.
Tablas Creek Vineyard in Paso Robles was recently honored at the California Green Medal: Sustainable Winegrowing Leadership Awards. Here's a look at how Tablas Creek strives to protect the environment.
Halter Ranch Vineyard in Paso Robles was recently honored at the California Green Medal: Sustainable Winegrowing Leadership Awards. Here's a look at how Halter Ranch strives to protect the environment.