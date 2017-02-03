US stocks jump following strong January jobs report

0:33 Watch: Crowd rallies in SLO to support Chumash marine sanctuary Pause

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:02 Remembering David Fear: 'A Grover Beach hero'

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:53 Salud Carbajal talks about his priorities in Congress

3:29 Policing the fashion picks from Trump's inauguration day

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

0:44 See Santa Margarita Lake at 70 percent capacity after the storms

3:05 Hidden Figures