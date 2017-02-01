Twisted & Glazed doughnut shop opens in Paso Robles

A Paso Robles couple opened a new doughnut shop mid-December in a venture they say is designed to bring the community together. Twisted & Glazed is operating at 521 Spring St. in a 1,000-square-foot leased space decorated with an eclectic vintage style.
“I opened this shop to capture the ‘happy’: for connection, creativity and in hopes of creating a space that people loved to come,” said Sondra Williams, who owns the business with her husband, Keith Williams.
The couple invested about $75,000 to create the space and commercial kitchen, Sondra Williams said.
The shop has traditional doughnut classics on its menu such as bars and twists. But with flavors ranging from Oreo cream to apple pie and chocolate salted pretzel, the menu also offers the untraditional. It focuses on flavored doughs such as banana, blueberry and strawberry, with specialty icings and toppings such as cereal or cookies.
“We have new ideas coming out and rotating (on the menu) basically every two weeks,” she said.
The company has five employees with a baking staff that starts late at night and continues into the morning.
The doughnut shop has seating for 15 inside and outside and serves Spearhead Coffee, another Paso Robles business on 12th Street.
The couple said they are excited to invest in their hometown. Sondra Williams is a 1998 graduate of Templeton High School and Keith Williams is a 1997 graduate of Paso Robles High School.
