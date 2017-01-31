US watchdog offers bleak statistics for Afghan progress

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes Pause

0:55 Cal Poly students protest Milo Yiannopoulos event

0:21 Anti-Trump protesters walk through Cal Poly campus ahead of Milo Yiannopoulos' speech

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

2:22 U.S. Air Force changing tattoo policy

9:11 The 2017 Amgen Tour of California

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

0:44 See Santa Margarita Lake at 70 percent capacity after the storms

0:57 Head-on collision on Los Osos Valley Road causes major injuries