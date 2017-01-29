Arroyo Grande Village West shopping center fully occupied for the first time in years

After years of vacancies and countless transient businesses, Arroyo Grande Village West shopping center is now 100 percent occupied, according to Pacifica Commercial Realty.
The property at the west entry to the Village of Arroyo Grande was purchased in early 2016 by Orange County investors who made significant improvements to the center — including new curbs, gutters and structural renovations.
“It was a combination of increased activity in the Village and improved flexibility from the center’s new owners that made complete occupation possible,” said Pat Palangi, a principal at Pacifica, in a news release.
The newest tenants are Palo Mesa Pizza and Chameleon Style furnishings. Those new businesses join Alphy’s Broiler in the center at West Branch Street and Traffic Way off Highway 101.
