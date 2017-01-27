Father-daughter duo start new law firm in San Luis Obispo

A new San Luis Obispo law firm focusing on the emerging crossover among criminal defense, immigration issues and professional licensing has been founded by longtime local lawyers — and father-daughter team — Kara Stein-Conaway and Jeff Stein.
The bilingual Stein-Conaway Law Firm, which opened early this month, practices all areas of criminal law, with a focus on people with language and other barriers to navigating the criminal justice system.
The two attorneys — formerly of Stein, Casciola & Galambos LLP — have about 50 years of combined legal experience in criminal defense.
Stein began practicing law as a public defender in San Bernardino County in 1975, starting his solo practice in 1980. He’s since served as president of the San Luis Obispo County Bar Association and the California Attorneys for Criminal Justice. Stein-Conaway began her career as a Los Angeles County deputy public defender, completing more than 20 jury trials. She joined her father’s firm in 2013.
Stein-Conaway will now head the new practice while Stein will work in a collaborative role, Stein-Conaway said. That dynamic will allow him more time with his grandsons and 93-year-old father, she said.
In addition, the Stein-Conaway Law Firm specializes in representing Spanish-speaking clients.
Submit news and notes items for Biz Buzz. Email: bizbuzz@thetribunenews.com; on Twitter @SLOBizBuzz; phone: 781-7902; fax: 781-7905; mail: Biz Buzz, The Tribune, P.O. Box 112, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406-0112.
Tell us your best business advice
What’s the best piece of business advice you’ve ever received? And how has it helped make you more successful in your business/professional life? Tell us in 100 words or fewer, and send it to bizbuzz@thetribunenews.com. We will publish them in future Biz Buzz columns.
Comments