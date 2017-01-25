Thrive Training Center to open second gymnastics facility in Paso Robles

After months of interior work to customize their space, an Atascadero-based gymnastics facility is gearing up to open its second location in Paso Robles on Feb. 1.
Thrive Training Center Inc. is set to expand into a 5,800-square-foot leased space at 1131 Creston Road, Unit 98, next to Planet Fitness.
The business is owned by Anne Flores, 48, of Templeton and Raleigh Carter, 32, of Paso Robles.
The new space will feature four in-ground trampolines, a 40-foot-long in-ground tumble track, an 18-foot-by-20-foot in-ground foam pit that’s six-feet deep, plus bars, balance beams, a spring floor and vaulting area.
In April 2016, the business partners signed a five-year lease with an option to renew up to 15 years at the Paso Robles location, but construction was delayed by several months while permits were sought to dig underground. The in-ground features offer athletes a softer landing at practices.
Thrive has been searching for a larger location in Atascadero for two years, Flores said, but eventually opted to open a second location instead to “reduce the congestion in our Atascadero facility and help the Paso families not have to commute.”
The expansion will also help waitlisted students.
Thrive currently has about 850 class spots filled in Atascadero and anticipates about 100 students transferring to the Paso location. Paso will be initially set up to take on about 328 students.
Paso Robles classes will include classes offered in Atascadero as well as new ones. A class schedule for Paso Robles is posted at www.thrivetrainingcenter.com.
Flores declined to disclose financial information on the expansion but said the second location will increase revenue for the company overall, “but probably not too much in profit initially, as we will be paying back debt for the start-up costs.”
Thrive has 17 employees who will alternate between both facilities, including four new hires.
Flores says she is the fourth owner of the Atascadero gymnastics facility after buying it for an undisclosed sum in 2006. The gym has operated in Atascadero since the 1970s; the current owners changed its name to Thrive Training Center in 2014.
