Thrive Training Center to open second gymnastics facility in Paso Robles

1:35 An inside look at mobile wine bottling, with The Bottle Meister of SLO Pause

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

1:28 Why this hiker is fighting the relocation of Ontario Ridge Trail near Avila Beach

1:24 Cambria home built to showcase Early Americana

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:42 Emily Lucier hits buzzer-beater to lift Mission Prep to win over rival SLO High

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:15 San Luis Reservoir is filling up quickly

5:04 Lawyer for John Wallace says claims of malfeasance are unfounded