Asian stocks up after Dow breaks through 20,000 milestone

A board above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the Dow Jones industrial average at the opening bell, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. The DJIA is trading over 20,000 points for the first time, the latest milestone in a record-setting drive for the stock market. The market has been marching steadily higher since bottoming out in March 2009 in the aftermath of the financial crisis.
FILE - This Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, file photo shows the New York Stock Exchange at sunset, in lower Manhattan. Global shares rose strongly Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, building on Wall Street's overnight rally and hopes that the Dow Jones index will finally break through the 20,000 mark for the first time ever.
People pose with "Charging Bull," a bronze sculpture by Arturo Di Modica, in New York's Financial District, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. The Dow Jones industrial average is trading over 20,000 points for the first time, the latest milestone in a record-setting drive for the stock market. The market has been marching steadily higher since bottoming out in March 2009 in the aftermath of the financial crisis.
A screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the closing number for the Dow Jones industrial average, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. The DJIA closed above 20,000 points for the first time, the latest milestone in a record-setting drive for the stock market.
