The Latest: Trump calls ethics lawsuit 'without merit'

2:42 After calm afternoon, storm returns with fury along SLO County's coast Pause

1:30 Downed trees and high water in Atascadero

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

0:53 Windy, rainy morning in Cayucos

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

1:16 Man body surfing near Morro Rock pulled from water after being overtaken by large waves

1:31 Scenes of flooding, evacuations and overflowing creeks in South County

1:00 Women's marches pop up all over the U.S.