DirecTV and two Central Coast TV stations end blackout

The contract dispute between DirecTV and the Central Coast’s ABC and Fox television affiliates came to an end Saturday night, on the eve of Sunday’s NFC championship game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Green Bay Packers.
Contract negotiations broke down Jan. 12 between the satellite television service and Santa Barbara-based KEYT, an ABC affiliate, and its local sister station, KKFX, a Fox affiliate.
As a result, both stations were taken off the DirecTV lineup in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
The two sides reached an agreement at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at which point KEYT and KKFX were restored to the local DirecTV channel lineup, according to Mark Danielson, general manager of the stations.
